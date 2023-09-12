There was nothing left to do for the little boy

Unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him. A 10 year old boy loses his life in Lake Garda. She was just there dived in with two friends for a swim. They were on the San Giovanni Bridge in Peschiera del Garda, in a point where, however, bathing is prohibited. The tragedy took place in the early afternoon of Monday 11 September 2023.

It was around 3.40pm on Monday 11 September 2023, when the firefighters responded to a emergency call in Peschiera del Garda, in the province of Verona, in Veneto. A 10-year-old boy of foreign origin fell into the water near Piazza Marina and drowned.

THE divers from the Venice fire brigade, who were already on Lake Garda for training activities with the Bardolino boat, immediately reached the location. Having identified the child, they reached him but could do nothing to save his young life.

THE divers recovered the child and gave the 10-year-old first aid. They tried to resuscitate him for at least an hour, until a Suem doctor had to declare the boy dead.

On site, in addition to divers from the Fire Brigade and the 118 health workers, the agents of the Port Authority and the Drago 149 helicopter also arrived. The helicopter had taken off from Venice to carry out the search for the child.

10-year-old boy loses his life in Lake Garda: the doctor could not help but confirm his death

The child was with two peers when they decided to dive from San Giovanni bridge. Bathing is absolutely prohibited here. During the summer, many infringements of the ban were discovered by local police officers.

The 10-year-old boy, who perhaps did not know how to swim, never returned to shore, in a point where the water was up to a couple of meters high.