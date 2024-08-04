Tragedy in Busto Arsizio where a 64-year-old man died after a dive into his swimming pool: rescue efforts were in vain

A quiet Sunday afternoon in August turned into a nightmare in via Massimo d’Azeglio, in Busto Arsizio. A 64-year-old man lost his life after diving into the pool of his home. The accident occurred today, Sunday, August 4, and the details of what exactly happened remain uncertain.

Pool tragedy: 64-year-old man dies after diving.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4:30 PM, when the Regional Emergency Agency received the call. Within a few minutes, the area was reached by paramedics on board an ambulance and a medical car, accompanied by the Sempione firefighters. Despite the timely interventions and frantic attempts at resuscitation, unfortunately, the man died.

Authorities are now working to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. One hypothesis is that the intense heat this afternoon may have pushed the man to seek refreshment in the swimming pool, where he then suffered a fatal illness. The high temperatures of August, in fact, can represent a significant risk, especially for people of a certain age.

Investigations are ongoing and further details will be released in the coming days. In the meantime, this sad episode serves as a warning about the dangers of heat waves, reminding us of the importance of taking all necessary precautions to avoid similar episodes.

What to do if temperatures are too high

It is essential to stay well hydrated, drinking plenty of water even when you are not thirsty. It is best to avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and sugary drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration. Consuming foods rich in water, such as fruits and vegetables, can be an additional help.

Wearing light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing can help, as these materials reflect sunlight and promote better air circulation. Protecting yourself from the sun by wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses is also important.

To stay cool, it is advisable to spend time in air-conditioned environments and limit going out during the hottest hours of the day, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Using fans or taking cool baths can help reduce body temperature. It is essential to watch for signs of heat stroke, such as hot and flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache, and confusion. In these cases, it is necessary to seek medical care immediately and move the person to a cool place, applying cold compresses and hydrating them.

