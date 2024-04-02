The sea hides hundreds of treasures, many of which have been at the bottom for so long that they are practically impossible to detect with the naked eye. For this reason, a diver used a metal detector in Florida and, What he initially thought was a simple beer can turned out to be a relic more than 385 years old.

The discovery occurred in 2008 on the coast of the Sunshine State, when a group of expert divers, belonging to the company Blue Water Ventures, took on the task of exploring the waters about 48 kilometers west of Key West. But Finding the treasure was not easy, since it was buried in more than 30 centimeters of sand more than five meters deep.

Diver Michael DeMar was in charge of the discovery. He said that at first he thought about discarding it, since he figured it was nothing more than a beer can. Fortunately he continued fanning the sand and “time just stood still, it was amazing to see that gold down there,” shared at the time with the Monroe County Tourism Development Council.

When specialists began to analyze the object, They realized that it was a golden chalice that, they believe, is more than 385 years old.and was recovered as part of a Spanish galleon that was shipwrecked in the 17th century.

The chalice has two handles and is decorated with engravings on the top. It was estimated that, due to its age and the fact that it is made of gold, it is worth around US$1,000,000. However, seven years later, In 2015, it sold at auction for US$413,000.

The golden chalice was sold for more than US$400,000. Photo:Monroe County Tourism Development Council. Share

More treasures found in Florida

The area where the golden chalice was found has been heavily explored by divers searching for traces of the wreck of the Spanish galleon Santa Margarita. In fact, Exploration began by the late Key West treasure hunter Mel Fisher, more than 25 years ago.

At the moment the Blue Water team leads the searches in a joint partnership with family business Fisher Mel Fisher's Treasures.

The chalice found that, according to experts, may have belonged to one of the wealthy passengers from Santa Margarita, was found at a point further north than the usual exploration area, so the team promised to continue searching for lost objects in the area.