The discovery occurred in 2008 on the coast of the Sunshine State, when a group of expert divers, belonging to the company Blue Water Ventures, took on the task of exploring the waters about 48 kilometers west of Key West. But Finding the treasure was not easy, since it was buried in more than 30 centimeters of sand more than five meters deep.
Diver Michael DeMar was in charge of the discovery. He said that at first he thought about discarding it, since he figured it was nothing more than a beer can. Fortunately he continued fanning the sand and “time just stood still, it was amazing to see that gold down there,” shared at the time with the Monroe County Tourism Development Council.
When specialists began to analyze the object, They realized that it was a golden chalice that, they believe, is more than 385 years old.and was recovered as part of a Spanish galleon that was shipwrecked in the 17th century.
The chalice has two handles and is decorated with engravings on the top. It was estimated that, due to its age and the fact that it is made of gold, it is worth around US$1,000,000. However, seven years later, In 2015, it sold at auction for US$413,000.
More treasures found in Florida
At the moment the Blue Water team leads the searches in a joint partnership with family business Fisher Mel Fisher's Treasures.
The chalice found that, according to experts, may have belonged to one of the wealthy passengers from Santa Margarita, was found at a point further north than the usual exploration area, so the team promised to continue searching for lost objects in the area.
