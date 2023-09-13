He dived into the sea at the end of the day to cool off, the entrepreneur Ubaldo Pomioli never resurfaced: an autopsy has been ordered

The entrepreneur was found dead Ubaldo Pomioli. The 58-year-old man dived into the sea before his wife’s eyes and never resurfaced. The drama took place in Numara, a municipality in the province of Ancona, in the Marche region.

Rescuers intervened immediately in the hope of finding him still alive, but hopes were extinguished after the tragic news arrived yesterday morning, 12 September. Ubaldo Pomioli was found lifeless at sea, around 9:30 in the morning. Right at the beach where he was, owned by his wife.

The men of the Fire Brigade and the port authority worked for a long time to recover the lifeless body of the entrepreneur. The 58 year old was well known in the area, as he was the owner of a furniture store located in Porto San Giorgio. In addition to his wife, he also leaves two daughters in pain.

From an initial reconstruction of what happened, it would seem that the 58-year-old in the late afternoon of September 11th, after having helped his wife close the umbrellas of the establishment, decided to dive into the sea to cool off. She left her personal items on the shore and from that moment on, no trace of him was lost. It is not clear what exactly happened, the first hypothesis is that Ubaldo Pomioli could have done it struck by a sudden illness. But only the results of the autopsy, which will be carried out on the lifeless body of the 58-year-old man, will confirm or deny this suspicion and shed light on theexact cause of death.

The First Citizen’s condolences for the passing of Ubaldo Pomioli

Many messages published on the web for a final farewell to the man. Also the Mayor, after hearing the sad news, he wanted to publish a long message to share the family’s pain on behalf of the entire community: