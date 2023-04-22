He had dived from a building in San Pantalon into one of the canals of Venice, and since then the mayor Luigi Brugnaro has been “hunting” him to notify him of the fine and the complaint promised to him: a young Spaniard was monitored for weeks and yesterday he was intercepted in Bergamo, got off a flight from England, by agents of the local police of the Serenissima, who intervened thanks to a blitz resulting from the collaboration of the Venice police, the border police, the airport management, Ca’ Farsetti and the municipal administration of Bergamo.

“In recent weeks we have monitored the movements of the “diver” and at the first opportunity, thanks to the network that Venice has been able to build, we have managed to demonstrate that neither the city nor Italy is fooled by those who think they are clever and takes advantage of our territory to show off”, says the commander of the local police Marco Agostini. “That’s not how it works here – concludes Agostini – let’s hope this serves as a warning to all those who intend to come to Venice to engage in dangerous and outrageous behaviour. Anyone who violates the law will be fined.”

The Spanish boy underwent photodactyloscopic measurements and was handed administrative reports for a total amount of one thousand euros and an order to remove him from Venice. He was also charged with causing a danger to navigation, an act which necessitated the appointment of defense counsel for him. Together with two English peers, he had shown their parkour performances on Youtube in a 19-minute video where they also filmed the preparation for the jumps and the underwater inspections to understand the depth of the channel.