In the next few hours, as we have repeatedly said, it could occur -if it has not already occurred-, the final blow against the INE.

a deadly shot to the electoral referee in which the deputies of Brunette and their allies in Congress They will be in charge ofPull the trigger” and with it those responsible for imposing a electoral law in open mode constitutional violation.

however to arrive at the end of the Mexican democracy; to see stretched out and bleeding INE and to impose a authoritarian regime single party, Lopez Obrador He had to travel a long road of four years in which he dismantled, step by step and silently, the main institutions of the Mexican state.

Of course, all through deceit, lies and imposture.

Namely, that from a stratagem known as “sweeper“, the leader The Mexican carried out a careful dismantling, without causing much fuss and subduing the critics, to reach the peak of end the INE no real obstacles.

Sure, except for the unthinkable and formidable barrier of a society that is waking up day by day and that could soon repeat the dose of the demonstration on November 13; an increased and corrected dose that could be the last trench for the mexican democracy.

And it is that, like it or not, in everyone’s eyes The tyrant workshop Today he has captured the Congressto supreme court and a good part of Power of attorney; has full control of the CNDH and in itto Attorney General where he dispatches a confessed criminal who is only in office to please Palace.

Not counting, of course, the submission –through corruption–, of the military, sailors and national guards and total control of most of the major media -press, radio, television and digital–, in addition to the scythe over the heads of politicians and businessmen that they could try “get out of the huacal”.

In a nutshell, that in order to achieve total power and absolute subjugation of the mexican state, workshop He had to gradually dismantle all those institutions that were undesirable for his purposes or that hindered his dictatorial efforts. And today he seems to have achieved it all.

The nice thing about the subject is that it is not something new either.

Why? Bingo..! Because also in this case, since 2018 here I warned that everything would happen in the government of Lopez Obrador.

Do you doubt it?

On May 15 of that 2018 -days after AMLO ordered a ferocious persecution against me, for which he spent 12 million pesos–, in the Political Itinerary titled: “Rule by decree!I said that without a doubt Lopez he would obtain the victory in the presidential elections of July of that same year. However, I warned that the greatest danger of the eventual government of AMLO would be that — just as he did in his position as head of government of the DF–, “will govern by decree, to avoid the counterweights and the Division of Powers established by the Constitution”.

This is how I explained it: “And what does a government that operates through decrees mean to ignore and/or elude the government? Congress and the Judiciary?

“It means the disappearance of the Division of Powers, one of the pillars of the democratic State; It would represent opening the door to a dictatorship and a severe regression to the times of the single party, authoritarianism, opacity, as well as the end of plurality and the counterweights in power.” In short, a victory for Lopez Obrador would mean a return to Mexico of the 50s and 60s, not only due to the application of a closed economy and the implantation of a rapacious Populism, Rather, we would witness the return of repressive and authoritarian governments, where fundamental freedoms, such as that of expressionthey would be canceled.

“All of this without counting on the return of violence to the levels of the federal District between 2000 and 2006; the increase in kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking… And it is that the forgiveness that he proposes AMLO to criminals and butchers will be nothing more than payment for the services provided by crime groups that have imposed Morena candidates throughout the country.“

And we will witness the destruction of fundamental institutions such as theto the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, the Federal Police, that they would be turned into a capricious body of repression at the service not of the citizens, but of the dictator in turn.

“Of course, in addition to the fact that AMLO will also have his “carnal prosecutor”. to time”. (End of quote)

I said the above on May 15, 2018. Was I right or not?

Furthermore, return to the rhema when Obrador the dismantling of the State was already operating, in the Political Itinerary of December 20, 2021, entitled: “The mortal blow to the INE”.

That’s how I said it: “López Obrador has already destroyed a good part of the institutions of the Mexican State and now he is going for the fatal blow to the INE.

“And it is that he already managed to capture the Legislative and Judicial powers, which put an end to the main constitutional “counterweights”.

“He already took control of the supreme courtthrough an illegal and unconstitutional persecution of the minister Eduardo Medina Mora, whom he forced to resign and, in his place, imposed lackey ministers.

“violating the Constitution already submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)with which its government and its criminal arms can act at will, without the “undesirable” accusation that human rights are being violated.

“He has already turned into a puppet –and into a vulgar “carnal”–, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR)an instrument that he uses at will to carry out his insane vendettas, while the Attorney General enriches himself under the impunity of the president.

“You already have full control of military, marines and national guards, to those who filled their mouths and pockets with public money until they created a parallel government; militarized and that violates basic liberties.

“He has already subdued the television stations and the big media, those who shamefully dispute on their screens and pages for the not very honorable “merit” of being the most servile and liars in front of the citizens.

“And it has already achieved social polarization, essential to keep the poor asleep, whom it feeds with gross handouts.

“And yes Lopez Obrador He has already achieved all of the above, he only needs to submit to the INE to consolidate his dictatorship. to time. (End of quote)

Indeed, the “Operation Sweeper”, designed in the Palace to dismantle the democratic State, fulfilled its objectives at the end of thethe fourth year of the government of Lopez Obrador.

We recommend you read:

Only the final blow is missing: the destruction of the INE; fatal blow that can be carried out at any time -even at the time of writing this text–, in the Chamber of Deputies.

Will we citizens remain silent and immobile? to time.