When he realized he was so lucky, he almost couldn’t believe his eyes: a 50-year-old from Vicenza won two million euros in the lottery and will be able to retire early in a completely unexpected way. All thanks to a lucky number, 14, which on his ticket corresponded to the staggering win. “She didn’t believe his eyes. He checked the ticket twice and so did I when he handed it to me, because it’s something you don’t see every day. Then he said to me: ‘Please tell me I’m retiring’ “, said the owner of the tobacconist where the winning ticket was purchased in The Journal of Vicenza. The winner, a local worker married and with three children, bought a scratch card that cost 20 euros.

“We are happy because he is a person who needed it and deserves it – added the owner of the business – it is the highest win ever made in this tobacconist and, we believe, one of the most important in the whole city. Such big winnings are rare ”. The win came last Saturday, when the man scratched the coupon he bought with his wife. After discovering he had won, he exploded with joy, hugging his partner. The two then ran home to break the news to their children. “We know him and we are sure that he will be back soon to celebrate with us too”, bet the owner and the partners.