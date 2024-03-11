Only three weeks from the terrible diagnosis to the tragic epilogue: Carmen Sciuto was only 41 years old

A few kilos lost and a bit of a cough, elements that certainly couldn't lead one to think of such a dramatic epilogue, which also arrived in such a short time. Carmen Sciuto, a 41-year-old woman and mother of a 14-year-old boy, died last Saturday, throwing everyone into total despair. A tumor took her away in just three weeks. Her mother's heartbreaking words, reported by Il Resto del Carlino.

A sudden tragedy, unexpected, which inevitably caused shock and pain in Sassocorvaro Auditore, but also throughout the province of Pesaro Urbino and the Marche. Unfortunately, a woman of only 44 years old, the young mother of a boy who is 14 years old, was taken away by an incurable disease that left her no escape.

The drama increases if you think that alone some weeks ago Carmen Sciuto, this is the woman's name, he was well and led a regular life. To tell what happened, interviewed by Rest of the Pugit was his mother Ilse Maria.

The lady explained that after Christmas, celebrated in the family as usual, her daughter started to lose a few pounds and to have some cough: “But who doesn't have a bit of a cough in winter?”. Carmen had herself checked by a doctor and the results of various tests gave a devastating diagnosis. Lung cancer and lymphoma in the neck and abdomen.

Initially, as the mother of the missing woman said, the doctors thought it was Tuberculosis, but then the results of the tests confirmed the tumor. Disease that he took her away in just three weeks.

Carmen was hospitalized at the Muraglia hospital where he took his last breath on Saturday. The funeral, as painfully announced by son Thomasher mother Ilse Maria, her three sisters and two brothers, will be held this afternoon at the church of Sant'Agostino.