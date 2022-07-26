Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra region)
After a person bought a car from the seller and paid for it, the buyer discovered defects in the car’s chassis, making it unfit to drive. He filed a lawsuit during which he explained that he had purchased a car for 34,500 dirhams and paid the full price, and that he made repairs to the car due to mechanical failures. And electrical and necessary for the ability of the car to drive, and when the plaintiff examined the mentioned car, it was found that there was a serious defect in the car’s chassis that affects its ability to run and the lack of a license to the Traffic Department. of expenses, but he did not respond, and the plaintiff sustained material and moral damages as a result of the defendant’s act, which prompted the plaintiff to file the present case.
Following the circulation of the case, the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that the plaintiff’s right to adhere to the preliminary ruling had been delegated by the expert, dismissed the suit as it was, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.
In its ruling, the court confirmed that the case, including the requests it contained, cannot be decided by taking one of the other evidentiary measures except with the help of technical expertise, especially since the plaintiff bases his claim on the fact of the hidden defect in the chassis of the car in question, while the defendant argued that the “seller” stated that the defect In the chassis, it is due to the repairs made by the plaintiff in the car, and the fact of whether there is a hidden defect and the explanation of its causes, the date of its occurrence and the cause of it can only be proven by experts, which was not possible due to the plaintiff’s failure to pay the trust deposit, and the court’s conclusions regarding The forfeiture of his right in the decision issued to delegate the expert, with which the case in its case has lost its support and deserves to be rejected due to a lack of the requirements for adjudication.
