Throughout the debate, Harris appeared to target Trump’s personal weaknesses, such as the size of his rallies and his personal wealth.

According to the American website “The Hill”, some Republicans believed that Harris succeeded in provoking Trump during the debate that lasted more than 90 minutes, which affected his performance and made it less effective than expected.

“I’m very sad,” one House Republican told The Hill. “She knew exactly where to step in to upset Trump. It’s disappointing overall that it wasn’t calmer than the first debate.”

“The road has become very narrow, and this is not good,” he continued.

Another member said that “many” Republican convention attendees were “disappointed” that Trump was unable to stay on the line throughout the debate.

“Harris talks to us like little kids but does a good job of provoking him. He’s right on policy but can’t stick to the subject,” he added.

As a third House Republican put it: “There have been a lot of missed opportunities so far. It’s not devastating — but it’s not good.”

In response, Trump said he had given a strong performance, noted that he was facing three opponents, and expressed uncertainty about holding a second debate.