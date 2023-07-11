The child has disappeared from the garden of the grandparents’ house

These are hours of anguish and apprehension for the little one EmileThe 2-year-old boy disappeared in Provence, in France. Since Saturday 8 July there has been no more news of him. On the ground there are law enforcement, dogs, helicopters, drones. The child got lost in a steep mountainous area and now the worst is feared, as François Balique, the mayor of Vernet, the small village where Emile disappeared into thin air, points out.

Mount the anguish. The searches have resumed, they have been intensified on a wider perimeter.

These are the words of Francois Balique, the mayor of Vernet, a village of 125 inhabitants located in France, in the Alpes de Haute Provence. The 2 and a half year old boy disappeared on Saturday 8 July while he was playing in the garden of his grandparents’ house. All traces of him have been lost and all of France is apprehensive about the fate of the little boy who is nowhere to be found.

For find the missing two-year-old boy nowhere in Provence are the men of the gendarmerie, even with trained dogs. There are 10 dog teams, which employ hunting dogs to monitor all the wooded and mountainous areas around the village.

A three-kilometre area around his grandparents’ house is searched, where he was last seen. The searches are difficult, since the place is full of holes, as explained by Éric Mesnierformer rescuer of the Pghm (high mountain gendarmerie platoon).

2-year-old boy disappeared in Provence: everyone is looking for little Emile

An enormous solidarity has been created. We go to each area. We rake every bush, every square meter of hay: there are dangerous areas where the child could have slipped.

The mayor together with all the local associations launch an appeal to find new volunteers who can find the little one. They saw him walking away and then they lost track.