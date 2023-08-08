The video showed the collapse of the house located in Juneau, the capital of Alaska, and its drift into the Mendenhall River.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of the accident, according to the British “Sky News” network.

Alaskan authorities said the waters in the river exceeded the maximum on Saturday, which was recorded in July 2016.

According to Nicole Verene, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service, although it is not uncommon for these types of flash floods to occur, they have been very strong this year, adding that “the amount of erosion that has occurred from fast-moving water like never before”.