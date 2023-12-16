He disappeared in 2016 and nothing more was heard of Roberto Coppola until a few days ago when he was tracked down in Texas.

The State Police of Milan, which, following input from the Office of the Government Extraordinary Commissioner for Missing Persons, had started a new investigative activity last August, was informed by Interpol in Washington DC that the forty-year-old is alive and is in good health condition.

The disappearance of the man, which probably occurred in Calgary and was reported in 2016 by his mother, had led to the execution, over the course of these years, including internationally, of a series of search activities which, however, have always given negative results .

On August 25th, the policemen of the Milan Flying Squad heard the mother again as a witness. In light of his statements, as additional circumstances emerged compared to those initially represented in the complaint filed in 2016, in order to ascertain whether the disappearance of his son was voluntary or attributable to a murder, a new investigation was opened in agreement with the Prosecutor's Office.

The Flying Squad has activated the International Police Cooperation Service in order to receive information from the collaterals of Norway, Canada and the United States. The police focused on the American state of Texas, where, based on some information that the mother of the deceased had received from acquaintances, her son had expressed his intention to move, reaching the Lone Star State with a camper.

Thanks to the direction of the security expert at the Italian Embassy, ​​searches on US territory proved fruitful, leading to the discovery of the man.

«Reassured? I was reborn,” said Anna Maiorano, Coppola's mother. «There were years in which I alternated between resignation and hope and I prevailed – explains the woman – You will explain the reasons why you haven't been in touch all this time when we see each other. Now I'm just happy that he's okay.”