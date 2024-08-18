He tries to climb over the gate but falls and dies: it happened in Vicenza.

An 80 year old lady living in Vicenza she died a few meters from her home. She was locked out of the house and when she tried to climb over the gate she fell. There was nothing that could be done for her, as the injuries she suffered were too serious.

Archive photo

Here’s what happened.

Vicenza: 80-year-old woman dies outside her home

A rather strange dynamic occurred in Valdagnoa small town in the province of Vicenza. An 80-year-old woman was in fact locked out of her home and attempted to climb over the gate to return.

Archive photo

The woman allegedly attempted a risky move which unfortunately caused a fall that left her no escape. Age and the consequences of the fall got the better of this elderly lady, for whom every type of intervention was completely useless.

The woman probably placed her foot wrong or lost her balance while climbing over the fence. At this time there are no answers on the matter, but hopefully the next few hours will provide some more information on the matter.

The neighbor’s alarm

One of the lady’s neighbors raised the alarm about what had happened, and she immediately noticed that something was wrong. The woman was nearby and, apparently, witnessed the scene, although it was too late to intervene.

Archive photo

At the moment the police are working to try to understand what it is success and why the woman thought of making such a reckless move. We know for sure that the victim she remained outside the house, but we do not know whether she decided to climb over the gate to exit or enter her home.