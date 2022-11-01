He was in London to celebrate his sister’s birthday, when he decided to video call his girlfriend: James East died at 25

A sad story that in the last few hours has been around the world and that comes from London, precisely from Kingston upon Thames. James East25, lost his life while on a video call with his girlfriend.

The two were talking on Facetime and the 25-year-old had stopped on the Thames bridge. He had separated from his beloved to go to London and celebrate his sister’s eighteenth birthday. During a walk, he stopped to video call her.

Unfortunately, as the days were told, James East is accidentally fell back and it’s crashed into the Thamesin front of the eyes of the girl, who saw the whole scene from the camera of her cell phone.

After the rescue alarm, it took well 50 minutes to be able to recover and pull the 25 year old out of the water. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him on the spot and then transported him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, upon reaching the health facility, the hospital team desperately tried to save his life, but he was already there too late. With the fall, she had violently hit his head and the damage reported, were too serious.

The 25-year-old’s sister said:

His poor girlfriend, Arabella, was on Facetime trying to direct him to his taxi, she must have gone through hell while she saw it happen. He was in the water for 50 minutes, then they found him and took him to the hospital where they tried to revive him for three hours. But later in the autopsy, it was discovered that he was dead before he entered the water from head injuries sustained in the fall, but they didn’t realize it.

The girl explained that the doctors were convinced it was drowned in the Thames, but the boy had hit his head several times before sinking into the water.

A very sad story that in the last few hours has made the world Tour through social networks.