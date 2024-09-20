More blood has been shed on our roads where, this morning, a 46-year-old man lost his life while he was going to work. The bad accident occurred in Mestre around 08:30 and the victim was a poor man cyclist.

The victim

Here’s what we know about this ugly story.

Mestre: 46-year-old cyclist hit by car while on his way to work

He was riding his bike to work bicycle when, suddenly, someone decided to put an end to his life. A cyclist 46 years old, Kabir Homayon, he was in fact involved in a terrible road accident near Masterin the province of Venice.

Accident in Mestre

The man was on the Rizzardi ramp when he was hit by a car that literally ran him over. It is not clear what happened and why the car did not have time to avoid the cyclist.

We know, however, that the rescuers They intervened in a very short time, but unfortunately they could not do anything other than decree the death of the cyclist. There was nothing that could be done for him, as the wounds reported in the impact were found to be truly serious and irreparable.

The victim was originally from Bangladesh

From Kabir if we know very little, except that he was 46 years old and that he used to use his bicycle to go to work and then return home. The man was originally from Bangladeshbut he had been living in Italy for some time where he had tried to rebuild his life, aspiring to a better future.

The accident

The rescuers judged his physical conditions as critical when they arrived and in fact a few moments later the man died. In the meantime, the police are trying to collect the reliefs to reconstruct the dynamics.

In this way they will be able to establish exactly what happened and understand the reasons why this accident occurred. There have then been major inconveniences as regards traffic, as the road from Venice towards Mestre has been temporarily closed to traffic.

