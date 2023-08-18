It is shock among bathers after a man in his 80s died this morning on the seafront in Latina, where he was on holiday with his family. The elderly man was bathing in the sea when he was taken ill: brought ashore by a lifeguard from the Blue Work Service Cooperative, rescue efforts proved to be completely useless.

The Pegaso 44 air ambulance also landed on the beach, followed by an ambulance and a 118 medical car, but the doctor could do nothing but confirm the death. According to the first reconstructions, the man originally from Guidonia in the province of Rome was already suffering from heart problems and had been implanted with a pacemaker. The Coast Guard soldiers intervened for the investigations.