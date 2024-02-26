Vincenzo Rizzotto he lost his life at just 42 years old, at the hands of his partner's father, during a family party. It happened in Mascalucia, an Italian municipality in Sicily.

The discussion would have arisen precisely during the daughter's 18th birthday party by Vincenzo Rizzotto. Giovanni Nicolosi, this is the name of the birthday girl's father-in-law and grandfather, has already been stopped by the authorities. The Carabinieri who intervened opened an investigation file and from a first reconstruction of the crime, it would appear that at the height of a disagreement, the 60-year-old stabbed his son-in-law with a diving knife. The two apparently first started arguing at home, and then reached the courtyard of the condominium, where the tragedy occurred.

In a few moments, all the guests and family members reached the courtyard to understand what was happening and upon seeing the 42-year-old's condition, they alarmed the emergency services. The 118 operators rushed to the indicated address and transported the father to hospital. Unfortunately Vincenzo is deceased during the transfer to the Catania Polyclinic.

From the first news released, it would appear that both men lived in that condominium, located in via Pablo Picasso. The father-in-law was arrested while he was in the bathroom of the house, accused of a crime. Now he will have to be listened to and will have the opportunity to give his version of the facts. He finds himself imprisoned in the Catania prison. Investigators are carrying out all the necessary findings to the site of the tragedy, in order to reconstruct the last moments of the 42-year-old's life. All those present, witnesses of the argument between the two, will also be heard.

The reason who led the father of his partner and grandfather of his daughter to carry out such a gesture during the party of an 18 year old girl, it is not yet clear.