Alto Adige, dies under the tractor while clearing the snow

A man died in recent hours while clearing snow with a tractor in South Tyrol. He crashed with the vehicle while he was clearing a mountain road in Latzfons, in the Isarco valley. The accident was discovered only this morning, January 7, 2024, by some neighbors, who noticed the agricultural vehicle at the foot of a steep slope.

After the intense snowfalls of the last few hours, in the evening, while clearing the road with his tractor equipped with a snow plough, the man went off the road and fell for a hundred metres. As soon as the alarm was raised, the carabinieri, the White Cross, the firefighters and the Aiut Alpin Dolomites air ambulance intervened on the spot, but there was nothing they could do: the man was now dead.