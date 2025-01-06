The man, about 35 years old, was unloading garbage with a tractor in Madrigalejo del Monte



01/06/2025



Updated at 6:30 p.m.





Under a pile of manure. This is the dramatic way in which a man of about 35 years old met his death this Monday. This is a worker from a pig farm in the province of Burgos who was unloading garbage when, for reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, the burden fell on him.

The worker was trapped under the mountain of excrement. There the emergency services found him, who could no longer do anything for his life.

A call shortly after 1:00 p.m. asked for help from the Castilla y León Emergency Center 1-1-2. It placed the alert in a pig farm in the town of Madrigalejo. According to the notice, they had found a worker at the exploitation, about 35 years old, possibly deceased. He was unloading the manure and they didn’t know how, it had become under the load.

From the 1-1-2 operations room, they notified the Burgos Civil Guard and Health Emergencies–Sacyl of the incident, which mobilized a medical team from the area.









At the scene, the Benemérita agents requested the presence of Burgos Firefighters because the vvictim is trapped under a pile of manure.