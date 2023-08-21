She saw her brother drown in the lake, threw herself without thinking and saved his life: Anna Lorenzi died at the age of 20

A girl who lost her life to save her little brother, a heroic gesture that will always be remembered. Anna Lorenzi20, threw herself from a pier in Garda (in the province of Verona) to save Giovanni, her 14-year-old brother.

In a short time, health workers and the Coast Guard arrived on the spot and tried to save Anna Lorenzi. Unfortunately, her body, now lifeless, was recovered at approx 30 meters from the beachin a depth of 6 meters.

The 118 doctors tried to revive her for some time, but all their attempts proved useless. Eventually, they were forced to surrender ea declare his death on the spot.

Anna was only 20 years old and lived in Verona. She was at Lake Garda with her father and brothers. It is not yet clear how the events unfolded, but suddenly the young woman saw her 14-year-old brother who was reeling in the water, beyond the buoys, at a distance of about 30 meters from the shore. Without stopping to reflect, she is herself thrown in an attempt to save him. The father, who was on shore with the rest of the family, immediately raised the alarm.

Anna Lorenzi had managed to save her brother

In a short time, the rescuers reached the girl, with the help of an ambulance. They recovered Anna Lorenzi’s body and unfortunately tried to revive her uselessly. The 20-year-old lost her life to save that of her little brother. A heroic gesture full of love that will never be forgotten.

The 20-year-old had managed to hold up her brother until two boys swam to them. They recovered the 14-year-old and brought him back to shore, but Anna is disappeared in a few moments. It is not clear whether she let herself go due to too much effort or due to having swallowed too much water or if she was struck by an illness. The autopsy will shed light on the cause certain of death.