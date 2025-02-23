The renowned hairdresser Jesús Guerrero has died at age 34 suddenly and for reasons that are still unknown. Internationally known by Having worked with artists such as Rosalia, Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore or Jennifer Lópezhe was one of the best known in his trade, and accumulated more than 600 thousand followers on social networks.

His little sister, Gris Guerrero, has been in charge of making the sad news public. In addition, through a publication on the GOFUNDME page, Ask for help to deal with funeral expenses. “With great regret we let the world know that Jesús Guerrero He has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend and much more, “he said.

“Born and raised in Houston, Texas, of immigrant parents, Jesus learned to work hard and dreamed of bringing his skills to the highest level,” his relative continued.

“Unfortunately, His death occurred suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodation to bring him back to Houston, “he ended.

Guerrero’s career as a hairdresser began exercising as a stylist at weddings and small events. With the passage of time he became better known, working then to Influencers and Youtubers. His great jump to the entertainment world came from the hand of Kylie Jenner, whom he met thanks to the makeup artist Ariel Tejada in 2019.

As soon as he shared the fatal news, which has left all his followers devastated, the hairdresser’s family has managed to raise more than $ 30,000.