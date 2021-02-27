Tragic night in Alcalá la Real (Jaén). A 52-year-old neighbor was stabbed at the door of the Church Consolation, around a quarter past eight in the afternoon yesterday. Inside the temple they were celebrating mass at that time when they heard the call for help of a man. The displaced health workers were unable to save his life due to the stab wounds he presented.

On the Facebook of the City Council last night it was reported that «before the tragic and unfortunate event in which our neighbor Francisco Zuñiga has lost his life, the # AlcalálaReal City Council, by agreement of all political groups, agrees to decree a day of mourning and Let the flags fly at half mast.

For his part, the mayor, Marino Aguilera, called for calm after the arrest of the alleged assailant, a man of Romanian nationality. «These are difficult moments and of logical indignation, but the alleged murderer has already been arrested and we must let justice take its course. We pray that Alcalá continues to be the quiet municipality that we all know and that the hateful messages circulating on the networks cease. Hate will not fix anything, let Justice act. In honor of Paco ”, indicated the official Facebook profile of the Alcalaíno City Council; message that concluded with “our deepest condolences to family and friends. Always in our memory. “

The Judicial Police traveled to the scene of the events to, together with the judicial authority, proceed to remove the body and continue with the investigation.