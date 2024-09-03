Tragedy in the Bergamo area for a family that found itself living, perhaps, one of the worst nightmares. The sad end of a little girl that happened during a normal moment of play is one of the most unpleasant and painful situations that parents can experience. The tragic fatality hit a 6-year-old girl who died last night, Monday 2 September.

The little girl had been rushed to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, and was then admitted after a serious head trauma. According to initial reconstructions, the little girl was in the playground of Piazza Vittorio Veneto in Villongo, in the province of Bergamo. For reasons yet to be fully verified, she simply fell from the swing. This would have been enough to trigger a series of alarming and dramatic conditions.

At the moment of impact, however, the seat would have hit her on the head. The mother, who was present at the scene while the little girl was playing, initially did not realize the gravity of what had happened before her eyes. Then, the tragedy was evident, with the little girl no longer responding.

Upon their arrival at the emergency roomthe doctors could do nothing but confirm the death of the little girl. The accident occurred around 9:15 pm in the playground of San Filastro, in Villongo. The little girl, of Moroccan origins and resident in Credaro, would have turned 7 next October.

The dynamics seem to be the simplest, but it also turned out to be fatal for the little girl. The little girl was swinging on theswingwhen she fell to the ground. The swing seat, continuing to swing, hit her on the head, causing a bad trauma. After being alerted by her mother, the 118 operators intervened on the spot, with an ambulance from the Croce Blu del Basso Sebino and a medical car from Sarnico.

It was necessary to urgently transfer her to helicopter rescue to the hospital in Bergamo, where the doctors could do nothing but declare her dead. The carabinieri are currently investigating. In the meantime, the mayor of Villongo, Francesco Micheli, and some members of the municipal council have also arrived at the scene of the tragedy to offer their support to the little girl’s family.