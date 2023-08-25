He dies on a mountain path: his dog watches over him and prevents anyone from approaching him

Until the end, her dog Kelly remained beside her, growling to keep away anyone who approached. Even the rescuers who were trying to help her boss, Federico Dossena, a 57-year-old manager who died yesterday after suffering a sudden illness during an excursion in Val Rendena.

General manager of the Ecopneus company, with a long international career behind him, Dossena was in Trentino for a holiday with his wife. Yesterday morning he had left the house to reach Carè Alto. He was found along the path leading to the refuge, at an altitude of 2,000 metres, by a group of hikers who were following the same route.

The alarm went off around 11, but when help arrived on the spot with the helicopter that departed from Trento, there was nothing more they could do for the man.

Next to him, both hikers and rescuers found his faithful dog, Kelly, who watched over her owner and growled away anyone who tried to get close. To get to Dossena it was necessary to get a veterinarian to arrive, who sedated her. But for the manager, at that point, there was nothing left to do.