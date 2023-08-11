Friday, August 11, 2023, 3:44 p.m.



| Updated 15:57.

A woman, a neighbor of Yecla, died this Thursday at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, due to the serious burns caused to her body, according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

The 71-year-old victim splashed rosemary alcohol on various parts of her body to cool off and then lit a cigarette, accidentally setting herself on fire.

After what happened, the woman was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital to be treated for the serious burns, but she could not recover from the injuries produced and died.

The Emergency Coordination Center did not receive any notice at the time of the event, so a relative or neighbor was the one who took her at first to the health center.