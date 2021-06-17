He dies of a tumor, in his death announcement iban for his daughter

All for his daughter. These are the only requests of a 47-year-old mother who died of a tumor in Padua, until the end her concern was addressed to her 21-year-old daughter Lisa and her future. He asked – reads the Corriere della Sera – that the offerings at her funeral were donated entirely to her daughter. He also wanted to write it in the epigraph, next to his photo: “Let your flower be an offer to be donated in support of Lisa”, complete with Iban. An unusual request, that of Sonia, who in recent months, while pancreatic cancer was taking her away, had only one thing in mind: her daughter.

“She was worried about me – Lisa tells the Corriere -. I study Law in Padua and I’m looking for a job. Mom wanted to know that I was a little more secure even economically. Recently, when she realized that she was no longer there. hope, she gave my grandmother a sealed box. Inside were her wishes and also this request. The last day I woke her up. I saw that she was sick and I called 911. I was with her in the hospital until the last. At a certain point the nurses told me to tell her everything I had to say because it was very close “.