01/02/2025



Updated at 1:31 p.m.





A 65-year-old man died last New Year’s Eve in Zaragoza after suffering a heart attack when he had just parked his vehicle on San Blas Street. Apparently, according to the digital media ‘Hoy Aragón’, the man vanished and at that moment an individual stole his cell phone and the money he had in his wallet.

At the moment there are no arrests for these events, which occurred at around 10:30 p.m., before the turn of the year.

Medical services were only able to certify the man’s death after several neighbors tried to revive him.