He discovered he had a fulminant tumor, which took him away in just 40 days: Andrea Ferrato was only 40 years old

The sad story took place on 25 August in Borgo Veneto, in the province of Padua. Andrea Ferrato he lost his life at the age of just 40, due to a fulminant tumor that ended his life in just 40 days.

Andrea Ferrato, born in Cadoneghe, had moved to the municipality of Borgo Veneto with his partner Roberta and the woman’s children Alessia and Marco, whom he looked after as if they were his own. He loved fishing and waking up early to photograph the sunrise. He was a lot known and respected for his friendliness and altruism.

In July, the man discovered he had a fulminant tumourwhich left him no escape. In just 40 days, he has forever ruined his life, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His partner Roberta still fails to realize that she will never be able to hold him in her arms again. Her words moved everyone:

It had become very important to our family. He was too young, we would never have thought of such a situation, of such an ending. Andrea will no longer be here, but all the love he gave us will remain in our hearts and he will give us strength for life.

He fathered my two children with immense love. Always there for them, but not only that, he was also there for the little dog Stella, who is suffering a lot because she has realized that she has lost a great friend. She was involved in every training session and Sunday game of Marco and every finish line of Alessia. He was proud to live in Borgo Veneto, despite the fact that everything was new, little by little he was inserting himself. Many loved him in the village.

Roberta then recalled those moments that were so important to him, which he always shared with her. Her sunrise photos of her arriving on her phone, to make her feel always by her side when she went fishing. But also those of the sunsets and he told her how she had spent the day at listen to the stories of the elders he met. Andrea was always available to help and listen to others. And it is precisely this memory that will live on in the hearts of all those who have had the lucky to know him.

The funeral will be celebrated today, August 30, in the parish church of San Bonaventurain Cadoneghe.