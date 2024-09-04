Stories that are incredible and that should never happen, especially in countries where certain structures should be at a more than minimal level of safety. We are talking about a 70-year-old man who suffered a surgical intervention emergency. Last month, in fact, after suffering from a strong and sudden pain in the abdomen, he had to undergo the removal of an organ, clearly not vital.

Doctors had predicted that the organ that was causing the intense pain in the side would need to be removed, a problem that required, in particular, the removal of the spleen. During the operation, the unthinkable happened, a very serious mistake. The doctors did not perform the operation correctly. Instead of removing the spleen, the surgeons removed the liver. This cannot be, you say. It is absurd, but that is what happened.

There removalas you can easily imagine, proved fatal for the patient. The man, without one of the fundamental organs of our body, died shortly after due to post-operative complications. The victim of this medical error is called William Bryan, an American citizen from Alabama. His death shocked his family and, obviously, the entire community to which the 70-year-old belonged.

There wifeBeverly Bryan, to whom the victim had been married for 33 years, to report the incident. It all started with a pain in the side. The couple was in Florida when William began to suffer from a problem that he would later investigate, subsequently seeking medical attention.

The woman, after the mistake with the removal of the organ, started legal proceedingsboth civil and criminal, against the responsible surgeon, Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky. His negligence would have been fatal; after all, the doctor would have removed the wrong organ. According to the family’s lawyers, William Bryan was initially reluctant to undergo the surgery, but was persuaded by doctors at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital, in Walton County, Florida.

Dr. Shaknovsky would have tried to justify the mistake stating that the patient’s spleen was so enlarged that it had caused a displacement of every other adjacent organ. The widow expressed her grief and her great bitterness: “My husband died helpless on the operating table, at the hands of Dr. Shaknovsky. […] I don’t want anyone else to suffer the same fate because of his incompetence in a hospital that should have known his history.” The court case will soon be called to understand what really happened and how, if necessary, to punish the surgeon.