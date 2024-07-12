A man died tonight while being taken to a hospital after being shot on the streets of the Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhood.

The attack occurred on Nueva Política Mexicana and Nuevo Federalismo streets, according to reports from residents.

When the first responders, in this case municipal agents, arrived at the scene, they found only shell casings and blood stains.

Neighbors told officers that the injured man was taken to a hospital by relatives in their own vehicle.

Abraham E., 26, as he was identified, died on the way and arrived dead at a hospital.

This execution brought the number of intentional homicides in this month’s statistics to 36.