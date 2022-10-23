The sad story of a little girl named Milani Yasmine, who died forever in the arms of her mother, before she turned one

Anissa Machado became a mother when she was only 19, she held the little girl in her arms Milani Yasmine. He was young, but he couldn’t wait to give that little bundle everything he needed.

Unfortunately, however, things did not go as he had imagined, because sometimes life really is cruel.

After giving birth, the doctors informed her that the baby had a heart defect. She was born with a rare condition called Smith Lemli Opitz syndrome.

Anissa turned to doctors and prayed every day for a miracle to happen. Little Milani Yasmine was hospitalized for several months intensive carebefore being transferred to a ward at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

I did everything I could to make sure my little girl was okay. I decorated it with the hospital room to make her feel more at home. When she was 10 months old, they underwent open heart surgery. I couldn’t refuse, it was a chance to save her life. She was operated on on August 11, 2022.

After the operation, the little girl remained under control in the hospital and then the day finally came go back home.

She had special needs and I looked after her around the clock. In the house there was her feeding tube, her oxygen machine, and lots and lots of daily medications. I asked my sister for help, I asked her to move in with us, I needed help. I completely put my life on hold, but she was more important than anything else.

Unfortunately, fate had other plans for that sweet little girl. She died forever just before she was one year old. Everyone was waiting for October 19th, to celebrate with the family, but that day never came. On October 13th, Yasmine is suddenly got worse and it’s died in the arms of her mother.