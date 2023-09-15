The one who called for help was Laura Olivieri’s 16-year-old son, who was alone in the house with her: the help was useless

A dramatic event, which completely destroyed a family and left two children without a mother, occurred last Tuesday evening in Porto San Giorgio, in the Marche region. Laura Olivieri, a 37-year-old woman, felt unwell and passed away before the eyes of one of her children. It would have been him who called for help, but they were unable to do anything to avoid the worst.

A real tragedy occurred in the Marche last Tuesday, in which a 37-year-old woman and above all mother lost her life after suffering a sudden illness.

Laura, this is her name, was originally from Capodarcoa small town in the municipal area of ​​Fermo, in the Marche region, but for some time she had moved to live in Porto San Giorgioa seaside town in the same region overlooking the Adriatic.

On Tuesday morning he felt unwell, but during the day she seemed to have fully recovered.

Later in the evening, a new illnessthis time stronger, which made her lose consciousness.

It was he who called for help one of his two sonsa little boy from only 16 years old who was with her and who waited for the doctors to arrive on board the ambulance.

Despite the timely arrival of rescuers on site, for Laura there was nothing to be done.

Pain for the death of Laura Olivieri

To fully clarify the causes that led to the woman’s death, it will be necessary to carry out an investigation autopsy examinationwhich will probably be carried out in these days.

Laura Olivieri worked for Heels Creations, the business she had opened and is responsible for customization of women’s shoes.

Immense the empty that he leaves in his familyparticularly in the lives of his children, but also in that of his partner.

Numerous i condolence messages that friends dedicated to her in touching posts on social media. Her friend Gessica wrote: