Leonel Azuaje committed suicide in his cell, or at least this is the cause of death announced by Attorney General Tarek William Saab through a tweet. Azuaje was one of the more than 50 detained through an anti-corruption operation andtaken over by the government of Nicolás Maduro.

(Read also: The creator of Chávez’s Twitter account, also imprisoned for embezzlement of PDVSA)

Azuaje was president of the state company Cartones de Venezuela, an institution that, like Petróleos de Venezuela, was being investigated for alleged embezzlement, although the amount has not yet been revealed by the State.

“I have commissioned national prosecutors 50 and 67 to investigate the unfortunate suicide of citizen Leoner Azuaje Urrea in his place of confinement,” the prosecutor wrote through his Twitter account.

I have #commissioner to prosecutors 50 and 67 Nac for #investigate the unfortunate suicide of the citizen Leoner Azuaje Urrea in his place of confinement: #instructing to the criminal unit #PM next to #CICPC: to advance the technical inspection, interviews and legal autopsy. —Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 20, 2023

Azuaje was presented in a court within the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) on April 19, together with Ysmel Serrano and Salem Hassoun Atrach, the latter related to the PDVSA plot.



Who was Azuaje?

According to his Twitter profile, he was a mechanical engineer, graduated from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), with a specialization in management engineering at the Metropolitan University. He was also a university professor and defined himself as a Chavista.

According to the Poderopedia portal, since 2018 he was on the board of Cartones de Venezuela in 2018, after the National Superintendency for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights (Sundde) ordered a temporary occupation of the company, located in Carabobo.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

