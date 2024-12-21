A man of about 65 years old has died from smoke inhalation in fire from a house in Villalpando (Zamora) that could have occurred after falling asleep while smoking, as reported to sources from the Zamora Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The fire broke out in a house on Velón de Villalpando street and was communicated to 112 at 11:58 p.m. this Friday by a person who indicated that there could be a person inside the affected house, as specified by the 112 Emergency Service of Castilla y León on its website.

They traveled to the place Civil Guard agentsfirefighters from Benavente and volunteer firefighters from Tierra de Campos of the Fire Consortium of the Provincial Council of Zamora and emergency health personnel.

The firefighters have specified that the fire occurred in the house where the deceased lived, a man of about 65 years old, who was able to stay asleep with a cigarette on. This caused a fire that affected only the mattress in the room and caused his death from smoke inhalation.

The rapid intervention of the Tierra de Campos firefighters prevented the fire from spreading throughout the house and will only affect the mattress in the room. When health personnel arrived at the scene they could only confirm the death of the man.