“If anyone has seen something, speak up”: the desperate appeal on social media from the family of Rino Romano, who died in an accident in Brindisi

A devastating tragedy has struck a family of Brindisi in recent days, when Rino Romano, a 41-year-old man, lost his life following a bad car accident. The authorities have defined it as an independent accident, but the family wants to get to the bottom of it and see clearly.

The fatal crash occurred last Saturday, May 13, around 12:30, on highway 379 in Toastsnear the exit for Bari.

Rino traveled alone on his scooter and always alone would have caused the accident that cost him his life.

According to what was reported by the competent authorities who took care of carrying out all the findings, the 41-year-old would have lost control of his two-wheeler and would have crashed violently against the guardrail.

The impact was devastating and Rino he lost his life instantly. The 118 doctors on board the ambulances and medical cars, the agents of the traffic police and also the firefighters intervened on the spot.

For hours the state road remained closed to trafficto allow the personnel in charge of removing the young man’s body, the vehicle and all the debris that had ended up on the roadway.

The pain and anger of Rino Romano’s family

Authorities have labeled the incident as autonomousbut some details would not convince the man’s family.

After the body di Rino was removed from the road, in fact, her family was not allowed to see heras the conditions were unacceptable.

Following this, the 41-year-old’s family members posted a appeal desperate on Facebook:

Anyone who has seen anything, please contact us. He won’t give us back our Rino, but we will give an explanation to a mother and daughter who mourn him without having had the chance to see him for the last time, due to the unacceptable conditions of his body.

Their doubt is that some car could have hit or grazed himcausing the fatal accident, and then disappearing into thin air.

Rino lived in the Sant’Elia district of Brindisi and was well known throughout the city. Especially in the world of support of the local team. The Curva Sud dedicated the team’s victory in yesterday’s match against Vibo Valentia to the 41-year-old.