The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the indictment of a doctor and a nurse from the Turin clinic Maria Pia Hospital. The two health workers are accused of manslaughter and ideological forgery in a public document.

Investigators hold them responsible for the death of Carla Raparelli, 71, who died on March 9, 2023 in the clinic during a blood transfusion.

According to the investigation, the blood bag administered to the woman was intended for another patient, a man with a different blood type and not compatible with hers.

According to the accusation hypothesis formulated by the Prosecutor’s Office, the doctor – a 42-year-old heart surgeon – and the nurse – a 54-year-old Romanian national – did not perform the necessary checks to verify the patient’s identity and blood compatibility, nor did they verify, before performing the transfusion, that the name on the blood bag corresponded to that of the patient.

The investigation began after a report from an anesthetist in the Cardiac Surgery department, who noticed the incorrect transfusion and immediately informed the clinic management.

The Turin daily newspaper The Press reports that the anesthetist allegedly declared that she had been pressured by a doctor to delete the line recording the transfusion from the medical record. After the complaint, the doctor was also moved to another department, shortly before resigning.

