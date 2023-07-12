He was called Sorin Frentoaei the 55-year-old worker who was crushed by some wooden beams on 6 July while he was at work on a construction site in Soliera, in the Modena area. Transported to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna in serious condition, he died the following day. The farewell message written by the son and published on social networks is heartbreaking.

Yet another fatal accident at work it occurred in Soliera, in the province of Modena, on 6 July.

Sorin Frentoaei, a man of 55 years old of Romanian origins but resident in Italy since 1999, he tragically lost his life after a day of agony in the hospital.

The worker, hired by a transport company in the area, was reportedly moving some wooden beamswhen one of the pallets fell and crushed him against his truck.

Some colleagues found him unconscious and immediately contacted i rescuers. The doctors who arrived on the spot picked him up and transported him to the Maggiore in Bologna, where, however it shut down the next day for severe trauma.

The dynamics are unclear of the accident. For this reason an investigation was opened and an autopsy was ordered on his body.

The torment of Sorin Frentoaei’s son

Credit: Radu Frentoaei – Facebook

As mentioned, Sorin had lived in Italy for almost 25 years. With his family, his wife and two children, he had settled in St. Matthew of the Decimaa fraction of San Giovanni in Persiceto, a few kilometers from Bologna.

And that’s right one of his sons who on social media let himself go in a touching outburst, saying goodbye to his suddenly disappeared father. The 20-year-old wrote:

My father, my life, my heart, my soul why did you leave like this? Who will come to my games on Sunday regardless of my presence on the pitch or not? Who else can I argue with? Who gives me a slap or a hug when needed? Who will give me examples, tell me his experience, and tell me which is the right path? (…) Why did you leave me so my life?