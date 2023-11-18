Emanuel Barrassi was only 42 years old, he leaves behind his wife and a young daughter: he died in the garage, crushed by his BMW

A very sad story that comes from Palestrina, Rome. Emanuel Barrassi he lost his life at just 42 years old inside the garage of his home. The man was crushed by his car, a BMW.

The dynamics of what happened are still being examined by the police. It would appear that Emanuel Barrassi left his car in reverse, with the purpose of put it back in the garage. He would have gotten out of the vehicle to open the shutter, but the car would have left on its own, taking the descent and overwhelming him. Emanuel died suddenly and unexpectedly, crushed by his BMW.

The incident shocked the entire community, which clung to the pain of the family members. Many people gathered yesterday, Friday 17 November, at the Church of San Francesco Saverio in Carchitti to say goodbye to him for the last time. Tears, pain and emotion among his family and all those who knew him and loved him.

Even on social media, many messages appeared in memory of Emanuel. Everyone wanted to leave a thought to remember a wonderful person and to join in the pain of his wife, who was left alone to raise theirs little girl.

The 42-year-old man worked at Ciampino airport and was well known locally. His friends still can’t understand it. He was about to return home, to hug his wife and his little girl again, but fate was cruel. The car swerved on its own, ran him over and crushed him, putting forever end his life.

Only the investigations by the police will shed light on what really happened and reconstruct the last moments of this father’s life.