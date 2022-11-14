Guadalajara Jalisco.- crushed by a antennaa man died in a accidentafter wanting to dismantle the structure during the morning of this Monday, in Guadalajara.

The victim is a employee of a telephone company, who was trying to dismantle the antenna of about 8 meters and about 700 kilos in weight, on the roof of a business located at the intersection of Avenida 8 de Julio and Longinos Cadena, in the Lomas de Polanco neighborhood.

Guadalajara Fire Department They were alerted to the accident, they were informed that three employees were working on the site when the antenna fell on one of them.

The workers were manipulating the antenna with a rope, but a failure caused the fatal accident.

The victim is a male between 30 and 35 years old.

The body of the deceased was rescued by the elements of Civil Protection of Guadalajarawho handed him over to forensic personnel, for their part, medical services treated another of the workers who was injured.