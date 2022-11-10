An 11-year-old boy died after a snake bite. He had asked his father for help, who didn’t believe him. He now he risks prison

A 11 year old child he lost his life as a result of a snake bite. The police have pointed the finger at his father and accused him of his death, for ignoring his cry for help.

Kerrod Frahm is a 31-year-old Australian man who was charged on 8 November, one year after the loss of his son.

The affair began on November 20, 2021, when an 11-year-old boy named Tristian Frahm, was bitten by a snake. He immediately reported to his dad what happened, but the man did not take him seriously.

The child’s condition worsened hour after hour, until his death. The man told law enforcement that he did not take seriously what his son had told him. He was complaining, but he put him to sleep, telling him that the next morning everything would pass.

During the night, however, Tristian woke up from severe pain and left the house alone. The next morning it was found lifeless near a shed not far from his home.

The guilt of the father of the 11-year-old boy

For a year, this father has been living with the sense of guilt for not believing her baby and underestimating his moans. And now, he will also be persecuted by the law, which blames him for his demise. An accusation that will condemn him to prison.

Next December 6, Kerrod Frahm will have to appear in court and speak in front of the judge. He will have the opportunity, after a long year, to tell his version of events on the evening of November 20, 2021.

It is not clear why she did not believe her son’s words. Perhaps the fact that a snake had bitten him seemed surreal and one fantasy of a child of only 11 years. Or maybe she thought he didn’t want to go to sleep. You will have the opportunity to testify before the judge and personally tell what happened in that house and during the night.