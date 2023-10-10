He was out on his motorbike with a friend, Alessio Albini, when he fell down a 70 meter cliff: help was useless for him

His name was Alessio Albini, the young man, only 22 years old, who lost his life in a dramatic motorbike accident last Sunday afternoon. He was with a friend in the mountains near Como when he lost his balance and fell down a cliff several tens of meters high. Rescued in a short time, he didn’t make it to survive.

The passion for two wheels and the good weather at the beginning of October had pushed Alessio, a 22-year-old from Vercana, a very small municipality in the province of Como, to go out on Sunday morning together with a friend of his for a motorbike ride.

Around 1pm, however, the unthinkable happened. The 22-year-old, while traveling along the mountain roads between Livo and Vercana itself, lost his balance and fell into an embankment.

The first to realize and see with his own eyes what had happened was his friend. He stopped and tried to call Alessio, but he no longer answered.

The young man was immediately called for help. The Fire Brigade and technicians from the Dongo Alpine Rescue Service arrived on site in a short time, as did an 118 helicopter rescue service from Sondrio.

After a quick search, Alessio’s body and motorbike were identified at the bottom of the cliff approximately 70 meters high. The recovery operations continued for a few minutes, then he was immediately transported to hospital.

Alessio’s dramatic condition did not allow the doctors to do anything to save his life. Around 3:00 pm the same doctors declared his death.

Alessio Albini and his destiny identical to that of his father

Alessio Albini had decided to follow in the footsteps of his father Angelo, who worked in the construction sector. In fact, he too worked as a bricklayer.

Not only did work bond Alessio and his father Angelo forever.

The man, in fact, lost his life 10 years ago in circumstances sadly similar to those that took Alessio himself away today.

Mr. Albini was busy transporting some work vehicles when he too fell off a cliff in the same mountains in the Como area.