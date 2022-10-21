Lanciano, a 93-year-old woman found dead at home: her son watched over the body for about a week

A truly heartbreaking discovery emerged on the morning of Wednesday 19 October, in the city of Lanciano. A 93-year-old woman she was found lifeless in her home and her 61-year-old son was unable to ask for help and kept watch over the body the whole time.

The people have now intervened on the spot agents and also the coroner. However, from the conditions in which they found the lady, everything seems to have happened for natural causes.

The events took place in the morning of Wednesday 19 October. Precisely in an apartment located in one of the condominiums in Corso Roma, a They launchin the province of Chieti.

Neighbors became suspicious of hearing the strong smell who came from the house and also because they hadn’t seen the lady anymore. They decided to alert the police.

The agents arrived immediately on the spot and after being able to enter the house, they made it heartbreaking discovery. The woman had passed away and her body was also inside advanced state of decomposition.

The 61-year-old son with problems psychics, he was not able to ask for help at all. For this he has watched over the mother completely alone for about a week.

93-year-old woman found in a lifeless house: the dynamics

The coroner who intervened, given the state of the house and the body, understood that his death had occurred about 7 days before discovery. Also, he didn’t notice any sign of violence.

In fact, the most plausible hypothesis is that the lady lost her life for one sickness, which unfortunately left her no way out. During this time no one noticed anything, the neighbors understood it only after hearing that strong smell.

The woman had lived in Italy for several years now, but in reality she was originally from nobles and foreigners. She was a widow of one sculptor and painter well known in the city of Lanciano.