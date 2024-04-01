Tragedy in India, where a 10-year-old girl died during her birthday celebrations. The family was gathered to celebrate the little girl's birthday, and for the occasion had purchased a pastry cake online. All the family members felt ill after eating it and ended up in hospital. Unfortunately, the little girl didn't make it, while her parents and her 8-year-old sister were hospitalized. According to the Times of India, it happened on the evening of March 24th.

An investigation is underway to reconstruct what happened. Naturally, the chocolate dessert chosen on the web to celebrate the family holiday, and the pastry shop that made it, are under the lens of the investigators. In the meantime, an autopsy was ordered on the body of little Manvi, while a sample of the offending cake was analyzed in the laboratory: the experts will confirm whether or not the product contained poisonous substances.

“We ordered the cake on the afternoon of Sunday 24 March to celebrate my granddaughter Manvi's birthday, and we ate it around 7pm for dinner,” said the little girl's grandfather. “Around 11, however, everyone started to feel ill,” he told the local newspaper.

“Both of my granddaughters started vomiting immediately after consuming the cake, feeling nauseous. They all ended up in hospital, even the parents, it was definitely food poisoning. And she Manvi, unfortunately, she could not survive ”. Despite the prompt intervention of the health workers, there was nothing that could be done for the little girl. “Manvi continually asked for water, she complained of extreme thirst and that her mouth was very dry: after consuming the dessert she went to sleep, they found her in the morning already unconscious. Preman, my youngest granddaughter, survived after vomiting the cake.”