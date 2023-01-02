He died on December 13, but his body is still in the morgue because no one wants to organize his funeral. Mario Bressan was disliked by his children and even halfway through the town: he lived in Grantorto, in an Ater house in via Palù. He passed away at the age of 90, in hospital in Cittadella. The story is told by Padua morning.

Bressan’s story is complex: he worked in a bank, he loved to dress in a distinguished way, but over time his economic conditions worsened. Life’s ups and downs, at one point he even had to put the car up for auction. He was followed by social services, there was a carer in the house with him – he says The morning – he had separated from his wife and relations with his three children have essentially disappeared over time. A man described in the village as “problematic”. That he had broken blood ties, to the point that “there is one of the sons who would also like to change his surname” confides a fellow villager.

A personality described as “unbearable” and more than someone avoids mincing words: “Let’s tell the truth, Mario was disliked by everyone, he behaved, he was arrogant, he didn’t pay the condominium expenses, he didn’t take out the waste, he didn’t respect the rules ». He went for a walk with his green bicycle, when he spoke with his fellow citizens he always gave the idea of ​​”being a contrarian”.