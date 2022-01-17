A few months ago she had been bitten twice by a violin spider: the autopsy will serve to clarify the death of Cristina Calzoni

Dramatic as at times inexplicable the tragic event of the death of Cristina Calzoni. The woman, resident in Gabicce Mare, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, died last Friday in the arms of her partner, who could not do anything to save her. A few months ago, the 46-year-old had been bitten twice by a violin spider. It is now investigated to understand if the animal’s bites can be somehow connected to death.

The man could not do anything to save the life of his partner. Last Friday the woman, a 46-year-old from Gabicce Mare, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, collapsed to the ground exhaling her last breath.

The intervention of medical rescuers, who arrived promptly on site, was also useless. Cristina Calzoni, upon their arrival, was already there devoid of life.

To take her away forever from the affection of loved ones, a fulminant illness that left her no way out.

An autopsy has now been ordered on his body. The coroners will try to figure out which one it was cause of the illness and the consequent death of the woman.

Cristina Calzoni killed by the violin spider?

It is thought that it may have been the cause of Cristina’s death two bites of spider violin that the woman underwent a few months ago.

She, a lover of animals, had noticed a group of Stray cats in a countryside near his home. He had since started to look after them and bring him to eat.

During one of his speeches, a first bite. An episode that had forced her to undergo some treatments, which had actually benefited her health. So much so that after a few days it was returned back in place to feed the felines again.

Subsequently, another spider has it bit again, behind the back. This time, compared to the previous one, the health problems had been greater and more persistent. So much so that they had forced her to hire heavier therapies for the strong pains that he continued to accuse.

His partner is now naturally shocked by what happened. There expertise of forensic doctors, which will take place in the next few days, will help to understand if the two bites, in some way, caused the death of the woman.