Angy Morad, the Syrian actress and model who came to crowned Miss Mundo in 2017, has died at 33 after giving birth to her second child. The young woman suffered a respiratory infection that did not want to be treated for being pregnant and that was complicated during childbirth. Although it was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, He died on February 9according to her husband, Samer Hakky.

“With a heart full of pain and sadness, I cry my wife, beloved, pampered and my life partner, who left me with a broken heart,” says a message on their social networks.

The baby also ended up dying a day later, although the causes have not been specified. It was Hakky himself who confirmed it on the same way. «My life partner left before including her child, whom she was waiting with anxious, and today my son Ali Samer looked herand left me alone in the world. It is as if my soul went with them and all that I have left is their memory and prayers ».

The model of the model, Annie Orfali, said on Instagram that having lost her “teaches them a lot” and explained that Morad I was “afraid to take medications” for being pregnant, which made the pneumonia suffered became a “strong infection.”









Angy Morad He was born in Damascus (Syria) in 1992 and partipated in popular series of the Arab country such as Al Gharib and Baqaa Daw 13. After a few years dedicated to the catwalks, in which Miss Mundo became crowned in 2017, he returned to the small screen in 2023 with the Souq al Haramia fiction series .