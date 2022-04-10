The night in which Leonardo Lamma, a boy of only 19, died, work was carried out on the road: there is a video that proves it

Leonardo Lamma he lost his life at the age of 19 in an accident in Corso Francia, Rome. Law enforcement officers have opened a road murder investigation. They want to carry out all the necessary tests to understand the cause of the accident, which saw a young man die.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that the 19-year-old was on board his motorcycle, a Ktm Duke, and was driving along Corso Francia. The fatal accident happened at the same spot they died Gaia Von Freymann And Camilla Romagnolithe two girls hit by Pietro Genovese in 2019.

There is a possibility that the cause of Leonardo Lamma’s accident is one asphalt pit, but now it will no longer be possible to understand it. It has reported his mom publicly.

The complaint of Leonardo Lamma’s mother: what happened?

It would appear that a few hours after the serious car accident, the pot was cover with works, documented in a video shot that same night by some friends of the 19-year-old.

Mom, pained and distraught from what happened, he declared:

The bump where Leonardo fell has been hidden. The video showing the work done in the middle of the night, a few hours after the death of our son, leaves no doubt. Now we ask ourselves a question: ‘Why was the area not seized immediately after the accident?’

This is the outburst of the mother of a boy of only 19 who died in a car accident, in an unexpected and sudden way, to the newspaper the Corriere della Sera.

Why intervene immediately with the works if a boy has died?

According to the statements of this woman, immediately after the accident of her son and his consequent death, work was carried out, at night, on the exact spot where they should have instead. carry out the necessary surveys.

Everything is proven, thanks to a video shot by Leonardo Lamma’s friends. Now there is only one question. Why do some work in the middle of the night where it is just died a 19 year old boy?