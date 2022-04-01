Perugia, an autopsy was performed on the body of Maria Elia, the girl who died at 17 after 36 hours of hospitalization

Yesterday, Thursday 31 March, an autopsy was performed on the body of Maria Elia, the girl who died at 17, after being hospitalized. Her parents say she just had a little fever and a sore throat. For them she was fine, in fact they ask for truth behind her tragic death.

Dad upset since the incident, he wanted to start a fundraiser, in order to support all the legal fees for the complaint. Many are trying to help this family.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place on the day of Sunday 27 March. Precisely at the Santa Maria delle Misericordie hospital, a Perugia.

Maria had arrived in the emergency room on Friday evening. She initially only had her a little fever and sore throatbut in a short time his conditions are get worse further.

Given her desperate situation, the doctors chose to immediately put her in the red room, for the most serious cases. She had tested negative for the Covid-19 swab. However, despite their desperate attempts, she never registered improvements.

The tragic epilogue came later on Sunday 36 hours of hospitalization. Mary’s heart stopped beating and the parents immediately wanted to present one complaint.

The hypothesis credits for the death of Maria Elia, after the autopsy

The autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but after the family report, it was blocked. In the end the doctors performed it yesterday, Thursday 31 March.

Obviously before you can deliver the full report, the doctor has 60 days. However, for now the most accepted hypothesis seems to be the possibility of a flu virus particularly violent.

In the post published by his father on social networks, he asks himself justice and truth. The girl until then had never shown serious health problems and for her loved ones the reason behind her death is still a yellow.