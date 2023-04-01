The drama of Roxy Phillips, the 15-year-old who lost her life by electrocution while trying to cross the platforms of a station

Roxy Phillips unfortunately she lost her life at the age of 15, after being electrocuted while trying to cross the tracks of a railway station. In remembering her and to talk about the pain they are experiencing, her family wanted to publish a message on social media.

These are great days grief and sadness those who are experiencing these people. None of them ever imagined experiencing such a loss.

The facts started around 2.30 in the night between Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 March. Precisely in a railway station, which is located in the county of Weymountin Dorset, in the Nation of United Kingdom.

Roxy was with some friends and together, they were trying to cross some tracks to go home. However, it was precisely in those seconds that there was a current shockwhich has it electrocuted.

When her friends saw her collapse to the ground, they launched immediately the alarm to the sanitary ware and the latter arrived on site in a few minutes. They tried to revive her for some time, but in the end they could not help but see her death.

Local authorities, to get more information, have asked everyone to come forward if they have news or if they were present in that place. They want it done clarity about the whole story.

The heartbreaking message from Roxy Phillips’ family

The family meanwhile is broken and sad from the serious loss suffered. To remember their daughter who passed away too soon, they have chosen to publish a post on social media, in which they wrote:

We will never be able to get over this loss. Roxy was loved and adored by all of her friends.